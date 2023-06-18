Mob smash-and-grab burglary impacts several businesses in Northridge, video shows

A crew of masked bandits -- one wearing a Jason mask, another armed with a saw -- all captured on camera as they busted into a strip mall in Northridge.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mob-style smash-and-grab burglary caught on camera impacted several businesses in Northridge.

A crew of masked bandits -- one wearing a Jason mask, another armed with a saw -- all captured on camera as they busted into the Modern Barber Room in Northridge.

The owner is sharing the surveillance video as police search for the thieves.

The owner, who does not want to be identified, said the incident happened early Thursday morning. The owner said there were four cars and a lookout. Surveillance video showed at least eight suspects launching their attack that targeted any business in the strip mall with an ATM.

"Four cars and a lookout. You know, everyone is doing something. They made quick time of it, you know. It started around 3:50 and they were gone by 4:15 a.m.'" the owner said.

The bandits first broke into Pisco Sour Market, and then the barbershop.

"Came with a plan. They did what they could. And, you know, since there wasn't really any response, they just keep, they felt so confident, they just keep doing damage," said the owner.

The masked burglars broke into the ATM, stole the register and ransacked the shop, taking all of the barbers' tools and tip money before making their getaway.

The owner of the barbershop said it's clear the suspects knew exactly what they were doing.

He's likely not the first victim, but he is hoping the public can help make sure he is the last.

"It's a big group, and in a sense its their own signature. They all have certain body shapes, wearing certain clothes, have certain cars. You know, and someone out there is going to recognize them," the owner said.

If you think you recognize any of the suspects, you are encouraged to contact the LAPD.

A GoFundMe has been set up so the barbers can buy new equipment.