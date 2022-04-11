Palm Sunday 'blessing of the branches' returns to Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- April 10 marked Palm Sunday, and with it, the start of Holy Week for many Christians.The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles brought back its outdoor "blessing of the branches." For the past two years, the event was held virtually or with limited indoor attendance due to COVID-19.The branches representing the palms the crowd brought when Jesus rode into Jerusalem were carried by the faithful as they processed into the cathedral. This has been a Christian tradition since the fourth century.Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem shortly before his death and marks the start of Holy Week, which will conclude next Sunday with Easter."This is a moment for us to really reflect on the mystery of our redemption -- the mystery of God's love for us," Archbishop José Gomez said."Jesus carried his cross for us and he died for us. To set us free to live a new life -- to live for God and for the love of our neighbors and families."