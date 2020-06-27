Los Angeles to resume issuing tickets for some parking regulations starting July 9

Residential street sweeping

Rush hour and anti-gridlock zone restrictions

Abandoned vehicles (72-hour rule)

Expired car registration

Loading zones, marked by a white curb, will resume 10-minute grace periods

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After months of halting most parking enforcement, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation announced it will resume issuing some parking tickets starting next month.Beginning on July 6, the city will once again start to enforce certain parking rules that were relaxed during L.A.'s "safer-at-home" order prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.The enforcement will apply to the following regulations:Ticketing will not resume for overnight parking zones and cars with recently expired preferential parking permits.Payments and late payment penalties for existing citations will be delayed until Aug. 1 of this year.Waivers are available for those who can prove that they are unemployed. Those interested should contact LADOT's customer care hotline at (866) 561-9742.