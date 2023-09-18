Dog wounded in Exposition Park police shooting

LAPD officers were responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon when they say they were confronted by what was described as "vicious dog."

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dog was wounded during a police shooting Sunday in Exposition Park.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were responding to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon near 40th Place and Broadway when they say they were confronted by what was described as a "vicious dog."

That's when officers opened fire, wounding the animal.

It's unclear who the dog belonged to and the condition of the dog remains unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.