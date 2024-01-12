LAPD's online reporting website adds 'hate incident' category amid rise in hate crimes

The number of reported hate crimes in Southern California is rising, and the Los Angeles Police Department wants to make it easier for people to report them.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The number of reported hate crimes in Southern California is rising, and the Los Angeles Police Department wants to make it easier for people to report them.

Authorities say a large number of incidents go unreported, prompting LAPD to update its online reporting system.

"We hope and look to this avenue as an added way for people to have access to their public law enforcement agency to convey these instances," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

The Community Online Reporting System, also known as CORS, has been around since 2016. It allows people to report traffic accidents and other non-emergency issues, and now, hate incidents.

"In 2022 to 2023, our hate crimes are up 15%, but antisemitic hate crimes are up 51% and anti-Muslim, anti-Arab hate crimes are up 140%," said LAPD Assistant Chief Blake Chow.

Officials say sometimes, a hate incident doesn't legally fall into the category of a hate crime. However, authorities still want to record it and believe online reporting allows them to gather information faster.

"Your reports are critically important," said Joumana Silyan-Saba with the Los Angeles Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department. "No door is the wrong door when it comes to reporting hate incidents and hate crimes."

LAPD takes hate incidents seriously and say they're always concerned they could escalate. Police list them as a top priority and are handled by the detective bureau.

"Make that report, bring that to our attention so the department can be aware of these instances and see how they cluster and concentrate hot spots, if you will, to understand emerging problems," said Moore.

The CORS website now offers information in both English and Spanish. Police said other languages will be available in the next few weeks.