LAPD officers shoot, wound allegedly armed suspect after chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers shot and wounded an allegedly armed man who they say led them on a brief pursuit Sunday morning.

The incident started just before 9 a.m. in the area of 8th and Hope streets. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers tried to pull over the man for reckless driving and he failed to stop.

While chasing the suspect, the officers crashed into a "fixed object" at 12th Street and Broadway. An LAPD airship located the suspect a short distance away and officers re-engaged into the pursuit.

The suspect eventually came to a stop in the area of 12th Street and Hooper Avenue and exited the car carrying a handgun, police said. That's when officers opened fire and struck him.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The officers who were involved in the initial collision were not seriously injured. Nobody else was hurt.

