LA Mayor Bass to speak on potholes left by historic rain still cause drivers tire damage

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rain may be gone, but the potholes they caused are still here.

A massive pothole on Los Feliz Boulevard and Berendo Street is almost unavoidable for drivers.

"I'm lucky it didn't dent the rim, it just blew the tire," said Heidi Adams of Los Feliz.

Mayor Karen Bass says she will hold a press conference Thursday with Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez to discuss the rain and all the damage it has caused on city streets.

The stubborn pothole is littered with hub caps.

According to the maintenance division manager at the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services, the unprecedented amount of rain has been the leading cause postholes all over the city.

"Rain is one of asphalts worst enemies. So what happens is it just gets into the cracks and it begins breaking down the material, thus forming puddles," said Michael Cox, the maintenance division manager at the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services.

According to Cox, the Bureau of Street Services has received 19,279 requests since December to fix potholes throughout the city. As of this week, they've repaired 17,132.

And, on a larger scale, Caltrans says they have repaired more than 8,000 potholes since the beginning of this year.

If you see a pothole, you can call 311 to make a service request. And if you're one of the unlucky ones with a flat tire or worse, take pictures of the damage and the pothole, then file a claim with the Los Angeles city attorney by calling 213-978-1133.