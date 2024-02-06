On Monday afternoon alone, there were 159 reports of potholes across the city of L.A.

Heavy rain leads to pothole-riddled streets across LA. Here's how to report it, file a claim

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many roadways across Southern California have been inundated with water due to the storm, but drivers have also encountered potholes across the region.

The heavy amounts of rain have seeped into the pavement, causing potholes like one at least 4 feet across on Paxton Street in Pacoima. That one has caused a headache for drivers and even disabled several cars Monday night. L.A. City crews were on scene Tuesday to fill the pothole and repair the damage.

With the potholes comes tire damage.

"It's been happening everywhere," said Simon Dulbandzhyn.

He was driving on La Cienega Boulevard after picking up some friends from LAX when he hit a pothole about 2 feet wide at only 20 miles per hour.

"Big pothole on the left side blew front and back. Luckily, nothing happened to me. I just pulled up on the side, called the tow truck," he said

Pacoima Tire Pros says hitting a pothole can be inconvenient.

"Most likely, it will damage the wheel and the tire, and that can be costly and time-consuming," said store manager Orlando Reyes.

If you do see a pothole, you can call 311 to request a repair. If you hit one and get tire damage, you can file a claim with the L.A. City Attorney at clerk.lacity.gov.

Caltrans is also offering up to $10,000 to drivers of cars damaged by potholes on freeways. You can file a claim for that at dot.ca.gov.