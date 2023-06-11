LA's 'Pride in the Park' celebrates LGBTQ community and allies as night 2 gets underway

People from the LGBTQ community and allies are enjoying this weekend's "L.A. Pride in the Park," where there's food, dancing and a celebration of people being themselves.

For many, the city's Pride celebration is ultra-important, as it signals to members of the LGBTQ community that they are safe to be who they are.

"Personally, I love being around my community, it makes me feel safe. It makes me feel comfortable. I like Fashion. I like showing my body, and around certain groups of people, I don't feel comfortable doing that. I don't want to be ostracized or attacked. And here, I can be myself," said N'siah Premeh, who identifies as queer.

Los Angeles' celebration of Pride draws more than just locals, showing the passion for Pride at a time when members of the community feel they are under attack.

"I came out in 1975, when I was 15. I saw a lot of hatred. I saw a lot of gay people beaten up just because they were gay. And it seems we're going all the way back. It's because we're accepting it. We have got to fight back now," said Gary McCormick, who is from Las Vegas.

The "L.A. Pride in the Park" celebration began on Friday, with fun booths and a concert headlined by Megan Thee Stallion. On Saturday night, icon Mariah Carey will take the stage.

The event is being held at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, and is being sponsored by ABC7. If you have time to stop by our booth, you can play games and pickup a free Pride-themed bag of goodies including sunglasses.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Pride Parade will be taking place through Hollywood, which is sponsored by and will be aired live by ABC7 starting at 11 a.m.