LA County probation supervisor accused of forcibly bending teen; charged with assault of minor

Oscar Cross allegedly used excessive force as he and four other deputy probation officers attempted to restrain a juvenile. WARNING: The video above includes material some viewers may find disturbing due to its graphic nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County probation supervisor has been charged with assault of a minor after shocking video showing officers restraining a teenage boy was released, district attorney George Gascón announced on Monday.

Oscar Cross, 59, was charged with one count of assault under the color of authority.

The incident occurred in October 2020 at the probation department's Camp Kilpatrick facility in Malibu.

Gascón said his office learned of the violent incident from The Los Angeles Times, which made the video public earlier this year. Cross allegedly used excessive force as he and four other deputy probation officers attempted to restrain a juvenile.

In the video, screams of pain can be heard as the teenager's legs are bent backward toward his head by Cross. Gascón said he went too far.

"This was a brutal assault on a child by a person entrusted with his care while he was in custody of the probation department," said Gascón during a press conference on Monday.

The boy, who was 17 at the time, apparently got into an argument with officers. The video shows the officers piled on top of him, trying to retrain him.

Gascón said even after the teen was placed in handcuffs, Cross continued to pin the boy's legs back as he cried out in pain.

"We're saying to the families of our justice-involved youth that we will not tolerate harm and we will not tolerate child abuse, not today, not tomorrow, not ever," said L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

It's unclear if any action was taken against Cross at the time of the incident or if he was suspended. The probation department issued a statement saying it does not comment on pending litigation.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and unnecessary use of force against our youths. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of the young people in our care, as well as the safety of our staff who work with them," read the statement.

Gascón said just a day before the incident, Cross had completed required training on child abuse prevention and reporting.

Cross and faces three years in county jail if convicted