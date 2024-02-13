Protest over Israel-Hamas conflict shuts down intersection in West Los Angeles

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large group of protesters is currently blocking an intersection in West Los Angeles in an effort to bring attention to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The group of more than 100 people is blocking the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue near the Federal Building.

AIR7 HD was above the scene and captured dozens of people carrying signs and waving Palestine flags. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are responding to the scene.

It's unclear when the intersection will reopen.

The protest comes as President Joe Biden welcomed Jordan's King Abdullah II to the White House for talks on how to end the months-long war in Gaza and plan for what comes afterward.

Standing alongside the king, Biden said that "the key elements of the deal are on the table," though gaps remain.

The two leaders discussed the effort to free hostages in Gaza and the growing concern over a possible Israeli military operation in the border city of Rafah. Monday's meeting is the first between the allies since three American troops were killed last month in a drone strike against a U.S. base in Jordan. Biden blamed Iran-backed militias for the fatalities.

