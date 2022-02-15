Sports

LA Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth mulling over retirement plans day after big Super Bowl win

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth appeared on Good Morning America Monday, and talked about retirement plans, a day after the team proved victorious at Super Bowl LVI.

Whitworth has played 16 years in the NFL to get to this point -- Super Bowl Champ.

Whitworth was named the NFL's Man of the Year for his extensive public service work.

He also happens to be the oldest player in the football league, at age 40.

When asked if he planned to retire, it sounded like he was leaning that way.

"We're going to sit down the next couple weeks, me and Sean Mcvay and we'll figure that out," said Whitworth. "But you know what, I think it is special to end on this note. And we'll see what happens.

Whitworth still has deep ties to Cincinnati. He played there for more than a decade before coming to the L.A. Rams.

