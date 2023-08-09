Rams wrap up camp, prepare to host Chargers for launch of preseason

The Rams have wrapped up their open training-camp sessions and are now gearing up to face the Chargers to launch the preseason.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rams have wrapped up their open training-camp sessions and are now gearing up to face the Chargers to launch the preseason.

The first preseason game is this Saturday, Aug. 12 at SoFi Stadium and will be broadcast on ABC7. Our preshow coverage with Rob Fukuzaki and Curt Sandoval starts at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

After the final whistle, Rob and Curt will join former Rams tight end Roland Williams for postgame analysis.

On Tuesday, fans got to attend training camp sessions in Irvine - meeting players, collecting autographs and getting a feel for how the team is looking this season. For many the final day of camp was the best time to be there. A schedule change meant fewer people attended - and that was a relief for those who were there.

"It's nice and quiet, that's kind of why we came on the last day," said fan Sean O'Neal. "Figured the schedule change from 3 (p.m.) to 10 a.m. was going to throw people off so it's kind of nice to get in here quick - because we were sardine-packed, there was a lot of fans here last year."

