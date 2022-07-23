Sean McVay on quest for repeat crown: 'We could be a better team this year'

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't making any huge predictions for the 2022-23 season as training camp begins in Orange County."We won it last year, but everybody's undefeated now," said McVay.An NFL team hasn't won back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004."We could be a better team this year, and I think we've got a chance to do that," said McVay. "It might not mean we win a Super Bowl because there are a lot of things that take place through the course of a game where the bounce of a ball here, or certain things out of your control, stay healthy, focus on the controllables."One of McVay's favorite expressions is "pressure is a privilege," and he's not worried about his players getting complacent or the shorter off-season.The goal of training camp, he says, is to come together as a team.On Thursday night, the Super Bowl champs received their rings, which are covered in 20 carats of white diamonds and celebrate the opening of SoFi Stadium."It's like wearing a trophy," said McVay. "It's something you always cherish, but I don't know how often we'll be able to wear it."McVay collected two rings this offseason: a Super Bowl ring and a wedding ring.The 36-year-old married his longtime girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, who's from Ukraine.The two attended the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, where boxer Vitali Klitschko won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.McVay reflected on Klitschko's efforts to save his country along with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy."You just see the passion, the purpose behind really defending your country, and the way that those people have rallied together in what everybody thought would be a quick thing," he said. "They've stood their ground. They're a mental tough group of people. That's part of my family now, so it was touching."