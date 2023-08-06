There were some heated moments Saturday afternoon when hotel workers who were out picketing in Santa Monica clashed with security.

Striking hotel workers clash with security guards while picketing in Santa Monica

The workers were outside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica when things turned physical.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, several workers are seen getting shoved by security guards while the workers rallied together. It's unclear what sparked the tension and no injuries were reported.

This comes as thousands of cooks, maids, dishwashers, servers, bellmen and front-desk agents at 46 Los Angeles area hotels represented by Unite HERE Local 11 are hitting the picket lines.

They're demanding better pay and benefits.

Workers at dozens of Southern California hotels have been striking since July.