LAPD arrests sexual assault suspect, seeks more possible victims

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking more possible victims of a man who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and filming women.

Terrance Hawkins, 41, was arrested in downtown L.A. April 26, and is being held on a no-bail warrant for multiple counts of forcible rape, intimate partner violence and stalking, according to the LAPD.

"Hawkins has a long history of briefly dating women, abusing them, and filming them during sexual intercourse," police alleged in a news release.

A photo of the suspect was released by police as detectives believe there are additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Roman at Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center (213) 709-9017. People may also call 1-877-LAPD-247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or on the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.