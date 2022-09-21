California AG seizing control of LASD probe that resulted in search of Supervisor Kuehl's home

The state attorney general's office has notified the L.A. County Sheriff's Department that it will take over the investigation involving County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and others, according to a letter obtained by Eyewitness News.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta has notified the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that his office will take over the investigation involving County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and others, according to a letter obtained by Eyewitness News.

The letter signed by Bonta states the sheriff's department "should cease its investigative activity and refrain from any actions in furtherance of these investigations, including public statements or court filings related to the investigations."

The development came shortly after a Los Angeles judge ordered the sheriff's department to halt its search of computers and other equipment seized from Kuehl, Metro and the Metro Office of Inspector General pending a Thursday hearing on the validity of the search warrants.

The sheriff's department is looking into whether Kuehl helped one of her closest friends, Patti Giggans, gain a service contract with the city worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The contract in question was for a Metro sexual harassment hotline, run by nonprofit Peace Over Violence, which Giggans runs. Kuehl serves on its advisory board. Both women deny doing anything wrong.

City News Service contributed to this report.

