4 people shot in downtown Los Angeles, prompting search for multiple suspects

LAPD says officers responded to a shooting in front of a store in the area of Seventh and Spring streets just after 9:30 p.m.
Three gunshot victims - two males and one female -- were at the scene. A fourth victim was later found.
All the victims were transported to a hospital, but their condition is unknown.
Four or five suspects believed to be involved in the shooting ran from the scene, police say.
No arrests have been made.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.