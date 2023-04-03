Sister remembers soldier from LA who died in helicopter accident during military training

The sister of the soldier from LA who died in a helicopter accident during military training says they had bought a house and were planning for the future.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The sister of Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, the soldier from Los Angeles who was one of the nine soldiers who died in a helicopter accident during military training near Fort Campbell in Kentucky last week, is struggling with the heartache and loss of someone who was her partner in settling in America.

Gayo died as part of the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, in what was a tragic accident when two Black Hawk helicopters went down during training. All nine soldiers aboard the helicopters died.

The two siblings moved to Los Angeles 10 years ago with their father from the Philippines. The two had just bought a house together and were making plans for the future.

"I told him after your training to call me," said Margaritta Gayo. "And we just bought a house. It just closed last Thursday."

Isaacjohn Gayo joined the U.S. Army four years ago. His sister says her brother loved being in the military, and wanted to become a pilot.

"He loved it. He wanted to be a pilot. That's why he joined the Army. That was his dream," said Margaritta Gayo.

For Margaritta Gayo, her brother was her best friend, especially after her father died two years ago. He would always call her to check in.

Now, Margaritta Gayo is planning to bring her mother and other family members from the Philippines to California for a final farewell for her brother who she still cannot believe she's lost.

"I'm so proud of him. I can't even say any words, that I'm so proud of him. I love my brother so much," said Margaritta Gayo.

Margaritta Gayo has set up a GoFundMe to help the family during this hard time.