LASD looking for 13-year-old critically missing, seeking public's help in locating her

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Deputies are asking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who is considered a critically missing juvenile.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Melanie Jean Garcia was last seen at the 1600 block of East 126th Street in Los Angeles at around 9:15 p.m. Friday night.

Garcia is diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress disorder. Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public's help in finding her.

She is 4 feet 9 inches, 110 pounds, Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gold necklace and silver rosary.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Century Station at (323) 568-4800, or if you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or on their website.