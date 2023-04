Los Angeles police are investigating a murder after a dispute broke out Saturday afternoon.

Murder investigation underway after person killed following dispute in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating a murder after a dispute broke out Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Normandie Avenue and 49th Street.

The suspect pulled out a gun, shooting and killing the victim.

The suspect then tried to carjack several vehicles and started shooting at an innocent bystander.

The bystander was not injured.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect a few blocks away.