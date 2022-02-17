Stolen Amazon truck strikes, kills street vendor on sidewalk near South Park, police say

The crash happened near East 48th and South Main streets Thursday afternoon.
AIR7HD video from above the scene showed the Amazon truck crashed into a building near what appears to be a food stand.
Police tell ABC7 the driver was taken into custody shortly after.
As officers were responding, police say several were involved in a separate crash MLK and McKinley Avenue.
Police say all of the officers involved in that crash were not seriously injured.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.