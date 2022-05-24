Little Tokyo Starbucks store becomes first in city of LA to unionize

Results of the union election were announced Monday, and the store in Little Tokyo approved the move.
Fernando Hernandez, a lead organizer with Workers United, said the vote was 5-0 in favor of the union.
"This is only going to grow. The movement is going to keep going," Hernandez said at a press conference Monday.
Meanwhile, a Los Alamitos location turned down a request to unionize.
Starbucks employees at more than 200 stores nationwide have been looking to unionize, including at least 20 here in California.