Society

Little Tokyo Starbucks store becomes first in city of LA to unionize

EMBED <>More Videos

Little Tokyo Starbucks store becomes 1st in LA to unionize

LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Starbucks in Little Tokyo is the first location in the city of Los Angeles to vote to unionize.

Results of the union election were announced Monday, and the store in Little Tokyo approved the move.

Fernando Hernandez, a lead organizer with Workers United, said the vote was 5-0 in favor of the union.

"This is only going to grow. The movement is going to keep going," Hernandez said at a press conference Monday.

Meanwhile, a Los Alamitos location turned down a request to unionize.

Starbucks employees at more than 200 stores nationwide have been looking to unionize, including at least 20 here in California.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylittle tokyolos angeleslos angeles countystarbuckslabor unions
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 children struck by car near elementary school in Santa Ana
Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu has resigned amid FBI probe
Newsom threatens to impose mandatory water restrictions
1 dead, 3 hurt after cliff rescue in Palos Verdes Estates
Murdered for Millions | Watch full documentary
What's causing liver disease in kids? Researchers float theories
Supreme Court ruling results in 'tragic loss' for death row inmates
Show More
Man accused of attacking Chappelle says he was 'triggered' by jokes
Small business owners are working together to keep each other safe
Lockdown lifted at Marine combat center after reports of shots fired
Starbucks is leaving Russia for good
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Kate Moss expected to testify
More TOP STORIES News