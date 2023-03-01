From street flooding to downed trees and mudflows, Los Angeles residents are taking stock of the damage left behind by recent powerful storms.

Storm leaves trail of damage as strong winds knock down trees in LA neighborhoods

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --

Crews Wednesday morning were in a Northridge working on clearing a large tree that fell and took down power lines. No people were hurt and no homes were damaged, but the neighborhood lost power.

Another tree came down in the Hollywood Hills and hit some power lines on the way down. The same thing happened in a Brentwood neighborhood.

Forecasters said scattered rain and snow would continue into Wednesday evening. Elevations as low as 1,500 feet could still get a dusting of snow, with 2 to 4 inches possible in elevations above 2,500 feet.

But the more significant issue Wednesday afternoon was the wind. Strong gusts knocked down large trees in areas including Inglewood and Glendale. No injuries were immediately reported due to any of the downed trees.

Forecasters urged residents to be on the lookout for fallen trees and potentially dangerous downed power lines.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported that it was responding to multiple outages that were caused by the power winds Wednesday, including some resulting from trees falling on electrical lines. The utility was still working to fully restore power to customers who lost electricity during earlier storm surges, with the DWP reporting late Tuesday that about 7,600 customers were still affected.

The brunt of the latest storm system will have moved into Arizona by late Wednesday, forecasters said.

City News Service contributed to this report.