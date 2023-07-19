The city of Los Angeles is investigating the trimming of trees outside Universal Studios where actors and writers have been picketing during a strike.

City of LA investigating trimming of trees outside Universal Studios where actors, writers picket

UNIVERSAL CITY (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles is investigating the trimming of trees outside Universal Studios where actors and writers have been picketing during a strike.

Several trees were cut near Lakeside Drive and Barham Boulevard, eliminating shade and protection from the sun.

In a tweet, L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia provided before and after pictures of the trees and said they are managed by the city.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) also accuse NBCUniversal of disrupting their picketing efforts by blocking sidewalks.

The company says it is aware of the complaints and supports the unions' right to demonstrate safely.