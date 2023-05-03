LAUSD launches app upgrade that allows live access to grades, teachers and transportation tracking

The Los Angeles Unified School District has launched an upgrade to its app that allows parents instant live access to important information, such as their student's grades and assignments due.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Parents have a new tool to monitor their students if they attend the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The district unveiled an upgrade to its existing app, "LAUSD Mobile App 3.0."

It will provide instant live access to student attendance, grades, assignments due, graduation progress and Individualized Education Plans, also known as IEPs.

There is also a messaging tool on the app that allows students, parents and guardians to communicate directly with one another.

Plus another perk: transportation tracking.