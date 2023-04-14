LA teachers union says deal offered by LAUSD isn't enough

The Los Angeles Unified School district teachers union has asked its members to boycott faculty meetings until a labor contract agreement is reached.

The union said the deal "still falls short of meeting our needs and the needs of our communities."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District released its contract proposal presented to the teachers union Thursday, but the union says as it stands, the deal isn't enough.

After the United Teachers Los Angeles asked its members to boycott faculty meetings until a labor contract agreement is reached, the district released a breakdown of the proposal, which includes a 19% ongoing wage increase. It also includes class size reductions and staffing incentives for certain schools.

The district has said it needs to keep money in reserve for a rainy day, especially amid concerns over a possible recession.

Arlene Inouye, UTLA's bargaining co-chair and secretary and member of the teacher's union, issued a statement following Friday's negotiations that reads in part, "As it stands, this deal doesn't provide educators with a living wage nor does it address the egregious staffing shortage that leaves too many students without access to a counselor, a social worker, or a school psychologist."

Below is breakdown of LAUSD's proposal:

19% ongoing wage increase (7% increase retroactive to July 1, 2022, 7% increase on July 1, 2023 and 5% increase on July 1, 2024)

Additional $20,000 ongoing increase for nurses

Additional $3,000 ongoing increase for school psychologists, psychiatric social workers, PSA counselors and other special services providers

Additional $2,500 ongoing increase for special education teachers

Additional $1,500 ongoing increase for early education teachers

LAUSD said these salary increases are in addition to the 5% ongoing wage increase provided in the 2021-2022 school year and "represent a total ongoing salary increase of more than 24% over the 3-year period from July 1, 2021 through July 1, 2024."

Reduction of two students in all academic classes, grades TK-12

Additional counselor to provide college counseling in all high schools with 900 or more students

Additional $7,500 stipend for National Board Certified teachers working in identified priority schools who agree to serve as demonstration teachers/classrooms

Up to $6,000 per year in stipends for teachers working in identified priority schools who earn district microcredentials in race & equity, equitable grading, English learners, early literacy and STEAM

$2,000 per year for mental health support providers working in in identified priority schools

$5,400 per year for qualified dual language program teachers providing content instruction in the target language - including those providing content instruction in ASL

$1,000 per year for dual language program teachers providing content instruction in English

$1,000 per year for dual language program teachers earning a district dual language microcredential

Last month, thousands of LAUSD service workers overwhelmingly approved what has been described as a "historic" labor agreement.

Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 cast ballots on the proposed contract in-person and online from April 3-7. The agreement was reached March 24 following a strike that shuttered the nation's second-largest school district for three days.

That contract effectively met the union's demand for a 30% pay raise and also includes bonus payments, retroactive pay and fully paid health benefits.

UTLA joined the SEIU strike in solidarity.

City News Service contributed to this report.