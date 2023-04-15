Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says he is heartened that the district and United Teachers Los Angeles are at the negotiating table, even though the union has rejected the district's latest offer.

LAUSD, teachers union both speak out as both sides remain at odds following offer rejection by UTLA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says he is heartened that the district and United Teachers Los Angeles remain at the negotiating table, even though the union has rejected the district's latest offer and asked its members to boycott faculty meetings until a labor contract agreement is reached.

"Actually, I'm heartened by the fact that we continue to be at the table, we continue to negotiate," Carvalho said to Eyewitness News.

Contract demands issued by UTLA include a 20% pay raise, smaller class sizes, and more funding for student mental-health services.

The district's offer to the teachers was a 19% raise over 3 years, retroactive to July of 2022. The offer also has increases for nurses, school psychologists and other essential personnel.

"We have made a very compelling offer that elevates the stats of our support staff," said Carvalho. "And I'm seeing quite frankly an engaging dynamic process that may resolve in an outcome that prevents any impact to our schools."

In a written statement to Eyewitness News, the UTLA says, in part, "As it stands, this deal doesn't provide educators with a living wage nor does it address the egregious staffing shortage that leaves too many students without access to a counselor, a social worker, or a school psychologist."

Last week, thousands of LAUSD service workers overwhelmingly approved what has been described as a "historic" labor agreement.

Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 cast ballots on the proposed contract in-person and online from April 3-7. The agreement was reached March 24 following a strike that shuttered the nation's second-largest school district for three days.

That contract effectively met the union's demand for a 30% pay raise, and also includes bonus payments, retroactive pay and fully paid health benefits.

UTLA joined the SEIU strike in solidarity, but have yet to reach a deal of their own contract agreement with the district.

City News Service contributed to this report.