'I feel hope for myself:' LA's 'Inside Safe' program changes life of homeless man in Venice

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just one month ago, 43-year-old Vincent Badilla was living at a homeless encampment on Hampton Drive and Sunset Avenue in Venice.

"I've been trying to get out of a homeless situation for two years, so when the opportunity came, that's why I said yes, it's just really to feel like a part of society," he said.

Now, Badilla is living at the Marina 7 Motel located a mile away, thanks to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' 'Inside Safe' program.

Badilla became homeless four years ago after a bad divorce that led to him to lose his job, money, and resulted in a few attempts at taking his own life.

"Drugs became a thing to solve a lot of that pain while I was out there, because it's not fun. It's not enjoyable to be three weeks and not be able to take a shower. When you smell like crap, you feel like crap, and on top of that, you get sick. Sleeping on concrete. Your body hurts. It's not fun to wake up that way. It's not enjoyable," said Badilla.

'Inside Safe' has cleared six homeless encampments in L.A. so far using a housing first model, where 254 people have accepted temporary shelter at 11 motels throughout the city. The motels offer two meals a day and medical services, including treatment for mental illness, drug addiction and housing fairs to take the next step to permanent housing.

Badilla is scheduled to tour a permanent apartment on Thursday in North Hollywood.

"The motel for me was the first thing. [ I thought ] 'Oh, you're not lying. You're telling me the truth that you're trying to help me and you're helping me. Ok. What can I do now?' I'm taking ownership of what I can do. I'm shocked. I thought I was going to be here for six months to a year. When they said they we're looking at housing, I said, 'For me?'" said Badilla.

Veronica Morrison with St. Josephs Center said homeless people who are actively using drugs create a barrier that keeps them from staying housed.

"It's a barrier to them staying housed because of the behaviors that may be associated with the use," she said. "In that, that person is still treated with the upmost respect. That person is still given the human right to become housed, and then someone is going to actively work with them in identifying why they're using."

The St. Josephs Center is one of the service providers for the 'Inside Safe' program.

Morrison, who used to be unhoused, said the process is moving faster for her clients because of the greater collaboration between homeless agencies in the program.

Badilla said though he's still depressed, having a bed, a shower and feeling like a human has removed the worst parts of his depression. He also said participating in therapy at the motel has kept him clean.

"It's not so much that people don't want to follow the rules, it's they've given up hope of that magic ticket," said Badilla. "Of, you know, 'Oh my god, I'm going to get a place,' because they've been told, 'Well, just wait a little bit longer.' I feel for once I can be who I used to be and start fixing broken relationships and taking steps toward ... I feel hope for myself."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide - free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988. Even if you feel like it, you are not alone.