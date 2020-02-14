SoCal to see warm temperatures this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will have a nice, warm weekend as some communities could see highs of nearly 80 on Saturday and Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties Saturday will see temperatures climb to 77, dipping to 53 at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 78 on Saturday and breezes in the canyons up to 45 mph.

Beaches will see a high of 74 degrees with 3-7 foot surf.

Mountains will see a high of 54, with strong winds in the passes, and temperatures plunging to 29 overnight.

Deserts will be sunny and breezy with a high of 65, dropping to 37 overnight.

