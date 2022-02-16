Hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Pasadena as cold front brings dramatic weather shift to SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a week of roasting under summer-like temperatures, Southern California underwent a dramatic cooling Tuesday, with some light rain and hail even falling in select areas.National Weather Service forecasters said the changing conditions were thanks to a cold low-pressure system that moved into the region from Northern California."Scattered showers are expected through tonight across Los Angeles County with low snow levels. Gusty winds will continue in many areas through tonight as well," according to the NWS. "A warming trend will develop across the region for the latter half of the work week as high pressure aloft builds in west of the state."Hail hit certain parts of L.A. County, such as in Pasadena where roads were peppered with hail. The area surrounding the Rose Bowl looked like a winter wonderland after the heavy downpour, as the stadium was blanketed by hail.The Antelope Valley saw hail, ice and rain in the afternoon - at times it was heavy. It was more of the same in higher elevations of the High Desert along the Angeles National Forrest."This is the Antelope Valley and you never know what you're going to get," Antelope Valley resident Patrick Wick said. "We can have 80 degrees yesterday and be playing golf and today we get this. This is typical for this area."Along with the soggy weather, Wick says it won't bother him a bit if powder begins to fall, especially in the mountain areas of the Antelope Valley."Bring it. We haven't had any yet this year," Wick said. "So I'd be happy to have a little white in the valley."The snow level is expected to drop to about 3,500 feet by late Tuesday afternoon. By mid-afternoon, light snow was already being reported along the Grapevine, dramatically slowing traffic in the northern reaches of the county.A wind advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. in the Antelope Valley, where gusts of up to 45 mph are possible, and until 9 p.m. in the coastal area, with 35 mph gusts in the forecast.A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.The low-pressure system will move out of the area by Wednesday, with warmer and drier conditions on tap for Thursday, according to the NWS.