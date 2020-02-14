Red flag warning extended to Friday with rain expected this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A red flag warning was extended Wednesday afternoon and is now in effect through Friday morning for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to extremely low humidity and offshore wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

The windy conditions are expected to strengthen or expand Wednesday night or Thursday morning, with winds peaking Thursday. The winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph by Thursday. The winds are expected to gradually decrease Thursday night into Friday.

Humidity will be extremely low with minimums under 10% and poor overnight recovery.

"While the winds will gradually weaken and shrink in coverage Thursday night through Friday morning, pockets of gusty winds and widespread extremely dry conditions will maintain Red Flag Warning conditions through Friday morning," the weather service said in an alert.

Rain is expected Saturday and Sunday, bringing a quarter to half of an inch of rain to the area. There is also a chance of rain on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to warm up Thursday and Friday. During the weekend, the region will see a big drop as some moisture from the north moves into SoCal.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER



Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

