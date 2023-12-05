Man believed to be homeless stabbed to death in Los Feliz, police say

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested after a man who is believed to be homeless was stabbed to death in Los Feliz.
The deadly incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday on Rodney Drive near Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Once officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
A 62-year-old man was taken into custody. Police say the two men were involved in some sort of altercation that escalated into a stabbing.
Additional details were not available.
