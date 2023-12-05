A man was arrested after a man who is believed to be homeless was stabbed to death in Los Feliz.

Man believed to be homeless stabbed to death in Los Feliz, police say

The deadly incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday on Rodney Drive near Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Once officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A 62-year-old man was taken into custody. Police say the two men were involved in some sort of altercation that escalated into a stabbing.

Additional details were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.