Los Lobos celebrate 50th anniversary with concert at Garfield High School in East LA

The legendary American rock band from East Los Angeles, Los Lobos, celebrated their 50th anniversary by holding a concert at the place where it all began: Garfield High School.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The legendary American rock band from East Los Angeles, Los Lobos, celebrated their 50th anniversary by holding a concert Saturday at the place where it all began: Garfield High School.

Garfield High is the alma mater for the band and where they first met.

One of the biggest moments for the 4-time Grammy-winning Los Lobos came in 1987 when they recorded eight songs for the soundtrack of the Ritchie Valens biofilm "La Bamba."

Still the band admits, 50 years kind of snuck up on them.

"We don't know. I mean, it just happened. It snuck up on us...We were having a big ol' party having a great time on the road and boom! Here comes 50 man...we don't look a day over 49," joked the band.

Part of the proceeds from Saturday's concert will benefit the music and arts program at Garfield High School.

The concert was part of the band's national tour, which will end in September 2024 in Long Beach. The next date in Los Angeles is December 2 at Dodger Stadium as part of the Bésame Mucho music festival. For more information, visit loslobos.org.