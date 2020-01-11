'Help me! Somebody': Doorbell video captures lost boy crying for help in Kansas

WICHITA, Kansas (KABC) -- A boy who seemed to be lost and was captured on doorbell camera pleading for help is now safe and back at home.

A Kansas couple was not at their home in Wichita when the boy ran up to their door and begged for help.

Doorbell camera footage shows the boy rushing up to the door and crying "Help me! Somebody!"

After receiving a notification, the couple quickly jumped into action and called the police. They also returned home to look for the boy and posted the video online to see if anybody else had spotted him.

They later found out the boy was safely returned home, but police are not sharing any other details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kansasmissing boycaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News