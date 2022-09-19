Cat missing for almost a week alerts owners through doorbell camera she's returned home

"Our family was ecstatic, emotional, and hysterical when she came home," Stefanie Whitley said.

In the video, Lilly reaches over the doorbell camera and meows a few times, alerting her owners that she has returned home!

LONG ISLAND, New York -- A lost cat returned home after missing for almost a week and alerted the family of her arrival through the doorbell camera.

Video from Stefanie Whitley and Efrain Leandry's Ring doorbell captured the moments the 8-year-old feline named Lilly returned to her Long Island, New York home back in August.

In the video, Lilly reaches over the camera and meows a few times, alerting them that someone - a furry someone - was at the door on Mastic Beach.

Whitley says the cat is familiar with how their doorbell system works.

She says Lilly looks towards the door anytime they get a notification.

"Our family was ecstatic, emotional, and hysterical when she came home," Whitley said.