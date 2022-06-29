Society

Good deed: SoCal teen praised for tracking down owner of purse that was left at local Ralphs

By ABC7.com staff
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KABC) -- Too often we hear about people taking advantage of a sticky situation.

Imagine the surprise and relief when Chula Vista resident Eliana Martin saw a teen hand-deliver her lost purse.

Adrian Rodriguez, a local teen who found Martin's lost purse at a grocery store, returned it directly to her home.

Martin said she left her purse in a Ralphs grocery store shopping cart, but only realized it once she got home.

She left cash and credit cards in the purse, and rushed to cancel her cards in fear someone might take advantage of her mistake.

Rodriguez spotted the purse and felt compelled to return it to its owner.

Rodriguez tracked down her address and dropped off the purse to a relative.

When Martin saw the Ring camera footage, she felt compelled to thank him in person and give back to the good Samaritan.

"As soon as I saw his actions, I was like, 'Oh, man. I hope my son grows up to be just like him,'" Martin said.

She and her friend created a GoFundMe thanking Rodriguez for his good deed, which has already raised more than $3,000.

