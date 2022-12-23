Elks Lodge in Culver City sells winning Mega Millions ticket worth $3.1 million

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- When people think about where to buy lottery tickets, they probably think of gas stations, mini-marts or grocery stores.

The California Lottery on Thursday revealed that the state's latest millionaire bought a winning ticket at an Elks Lodge in Southern California.

Jaryd Hochberger took home more than $3.1 million in October's Mega Millions drawing. He bought the lucky ticket at the Elks Lodge #1917 on Washington Place in Culver City.

The Elks Lodge is also celebrating because they get a $15,675 check just for selling him the winning ticket.

"I won $60 once. I think some people have won like a thousand dollars on scratchers," said Caspar De Jong, treasurer. "Apparently we're the first Elks Lodge in California that's ever ... had someone buy a ticket that won a million dollars."