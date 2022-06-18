lottery

$7.7 million-plus Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Los Angeles pharmacy

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a Mid-Wilshire pharmacy and is worth $7,727,088, the California Lottery announced.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Florida and Texas and are each worth $2 million because the players utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $290 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 20, 36, 53, 56, 69 and the Mega number was 16. The estimated jackpot was $273 million.

The drawing was the 18th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemid wilshirelos angelesu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Survey: 83% wouldn't tell anyone if they won the lottery
Meet the Woodland Hills woman who won $426M Mega Millions jackpot
Powerball ticket worth over $6M sold at Corona doughnut shop
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
TOP STORIES
CDC advisers recommend COVID shots for kids under 5
Mother of slain El Monte officer blames Gascón for son's death
2 actors dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be 2022 | Full Episode
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Southern California gas prices drop for 5th time in 6 days
Why lowering gas prices isn't that simple
Show More
Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' production team arrested at US Capitol
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Driver trapped in wreckage after slamming into tree in Northridge
What to know about Juneteenth now that it's a federal holiday
Brush fire in Jurupa Valley injures 2 people, including firefighter
More TOP STORIES News