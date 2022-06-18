$7.7 million-plus Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Los Angeles pharmacy

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a Mid-Wilshire pharmacy and is worth $7,727,088, the California Lottery announced.California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Florida and Texas and are each worth $2 million because the players utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $290 million.The numbers drawn Friday were 20, 36, 53, 56, 69 and the Mega number was 16. The estimated jackpot was $273 million.The drawing was the 18th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.