83% of people wouldn't tell anyone, including family, if they won the lottery, survey finds

According to a new survey, 83% of people would never tell anyone, and that includes family.
Play Pennsylvania surveyed more than 1,100 people about their lottery-playing habits and found most people would keep it a secret if they won.
The survey also found 10% of people would quit their jobs immediately.
For those who play the lottery with coworkers, nearly half of those surveyed think their colleagues would not pay out their share of the jackpot.
On average, people expect to get $20,000 less from their coworkers than family members, the survey also found.