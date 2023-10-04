Loyola Marymount University offers course on Bad Bunny

The course is called "Bad Bunny and Resistance in Puerto Rico," which highlights the superstar's impact on politics, music and society as a whole.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From the big stage to the classroom, Loyola Marymount University is teaching a class on Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

The course is called "Bad Bunny and Resistance in Puerto Rico," and its taught by Vanessa Díaz, an assistant professor of Chicana/o and Latina/o Studies in the LMU Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts.

According to an article posted on LMU's website about the course, Díaz believes it's important to study a cultural phenomena like Bad Bunny for several reasons.

"Bad Bunny is a serious cultural figure, and we need to understand the gravity of his influence," Díaz said. "From his language politics to his gender presentation and sexual fluidity, he is setting an example that we are always evolving as people, and it is OK to be unapologetically who you are."

Earlier this year, nearly 30 students enrolled in the course, and in case you're wondering, yes, his songs are played throughout the class as learning material.

Díaz said she hopes to continue offering the course for as long as students are interested. LMU said she has also launched the Bad Bunny Syllabus with Petra Rivera-Rideau, an associate professor of American Studies at Wellesley College. It's described as an open educational project that provides resources for other professors and Bad Bunny fans from around the world.

