Loyola Marymount women's swim team hosts final meet after school cuts program

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was an emotional day for the women's swim team at Loyola Marymount University after learning they were among several sports programs being cut after this season.

The team hosted their final home meet this weekend.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster," said Abby Shaw, captain of the team. "They paraded us in with a tunnel of fans and gave us baskets, made us posters and so that was really heartwarming. But then it kicked in - oh my gosh, it's senior day and it's everyone's last day. So that's really emotional and really sad."

Women's swimming is one of six sports programs that LMU is discontinuing at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The school says it is trying to be more competitive in its other Division I programs by shifting financial resources.

Younger members of the team are contemplating the difficult decision over whether to transfer universities, while parents remain upset about the announcement.

"All of these athletes came to this school to be athletes and they don't have time to have alternative choices," said parent Joey Caterinichio. "The best thing we could do is continue these sports and allow the alumni and the parents and everyone to help do that."