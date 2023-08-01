Surveillance video released by Irvine police shows a woman stealing $7,500 worth of merchandise from a Lululemon clothing store, authorities said.

Video shows woman stealing $7,500 worth of merchandise from Lululemon store in Irvine, police say

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video released by police shows a woman stealing $7,500 worth of merchandise from a Lululemon store in Irvine, authorities said.

Leasia Marie Bradley, 26, was arrested after the footage showed her shoving armfuls of clothing into a bag, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Police also found Bradley's suspected accomplice in their car with additional stolen property in the parking lot, officials said. She and Linwood Irwin Green, 71, of San Diego, were taken into custody and booked into the Orange County jail on multiple charges.

In a statement released Saturday, Irvine police said the arrests were made as part of a joint operation with California Highway Patrol investigating "organized retail crime."

Bradley, a San Diego resident, is also suspected of stealing more than $22,500 in merchandise from the same store last week, authorities said. She also has a $150,000 warrant for her arrest in San Diego in connection with a robbery.