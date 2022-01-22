Society

Lunar New Year events in Southern California

By ABC7.com staff
Here's a list of Lunar New Year events in Southern California. Share your Year of the Tiger celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!

Events are subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations. Check event websites for details.



Citadel Outlets will host a Lunar New Year Celebration
January 29-30
100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles
Watch exciting lion dances, traditionally used to bring good luck and fortune, taking place throughout the center and in Center Court hourly from noon to 2pm.
citadeloutlets.com





The Huntington's Chinese New Year Festival
February 5, 10am-5pm

1151 Oxford Road, San Marino
Families can enjoy lion dancers, a mask-changing artist, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese music, art and craft demonstrations, and more.
huntington.org





USC PAM Lunar New Year Festival 2022
February 5, 11am
Virtually from USC Pacific Asia Museum
Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with USC PAM's virtual Lunar New Year festival, which will include streamed video performances and demonstrations.
pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu






Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival
February 20, 8:30am-1:30pm
100 S. Second Street, Alhambra
A large-scale Lunar New Year celebration and street festival, with lion dances, kung fu demonstrations, and other ethnic performances.
alhambralunarnewyear.com




If you know of a great Lunar New Year event, share it with us in a direct message at abc7community on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or post it in social with #abc7eyewitness!
