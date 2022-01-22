Celebrate the #LunarNewYear and welcome the Year of the Tiger at The Huntington! 🎊 🐯



Here's a list of Lunar New Year events in Southern California. Share your Year of the Tiger celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!Events are subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations. Check event websites for details.100 Citadel Drive, Los AngelesWatch exciting lion dances, traditionally used to bring good luck and fortune, taking place throughout the center and in Center Court hourly from noon to 2pm.1151 Oxford Road, San MarinoFamilies can enjoy lion dancers, a mask-changing artist, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese music, art and craft demonstrations, and more.Virtually from USC Pacific Asia MuseumCelebrate the Year of the Tiger with USC PAM's virtual Lunar New Year festival, which will include streamed video performances and demonstrations.100 S. Second Street, AlhambraA large-scale Lunar New Year celebration and street festival, with lion dances, kung fu demonstrations, and other ethnic performances.If you know of a great Lunar New Year event, share it with us in a direct message at abc7community on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or post it in social with #abc7eyewitness!