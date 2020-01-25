Here's a list of Lunar New Year events in Southern California. Japanese American National Museum100 North Central Avenue, Los AngelesJanuary 5Admission to all exhibitions is free, and you can enjoy special performances, crafts, and activities, including a Mochitsuki performance by Kodama Taiko, candy sculptures, face painting, lucky new year foods, and more.Garvey Avenue between Garfield Avenue & Alhambra Avenue, Monterey ParkJanuary 11 and 12The free, two-day "Block Party on Garvey Avenue" is expected to attract over 250,000 visitors, with over 200 booths, 50 food vendors, 15 cultural performances, family activities, lion and dragon dancers, singing contests, and a lucky drawing.The Americana at Brand, 889 Americana Way, GlendaleJanuary 9Celebrate the Year of the Rat with lively performances, gourmet food, and cultural activities on The Green.Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly HillsJanuary 18The event includes a variety show featuring performance groups from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, a "Jing-Jin-Ji" photo exhibition and a cultural heritage crafts display and demonstration.100 Universal City Plaza, Universal CityJanuary 23 through February 9Enjoy fun activities, live entertainment and Asian dishes with characters from "Kung Fu Panda" and "Transformers," along with the Minions and Hello Kitty.Thien Hau Temple, 756 Yale Street, Los AngelesJanuary 24-25The annual midnight Chinese New Year celebration is complete with traditional incense burning and offerings, traditional lion dancers, and 500,000 firecrackers in action. It's a free event and open to the public.Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M White Drive, San PedroJanuary 25This free cultural festival offers free parking, free admission, and free entertainment, including face painting, crafts, a petting zoo and fireworks finale.395 Santa Monica Place, Santa MonicaJanuary 25The celebrations will include traditional cultural performance and arts and crafts. Enjoy special offers from participating stores & restaurants at Santa Monica Place.The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W.3rd Street, Los AngelesJanuary 26Festivities include lion dances, Korean fan dances, a magic show, martial arts, arts and crafts and more.North Broadway and Hill Street between Bernard Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue, Los AngelesFebruary 1Over 100,000 spectators will line the parade route. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce-sponsored parade includes two-dozen floats, marching bands, local officials, entertainers and groups, celebrating Chinese culture and ethnic diversity.Valley Blvd. from Almansor Street to Vega Street, AlhambraFebruary 1The Chinese-American commercial district will host 250 booths, with a dragon boat rowing station, an auto square, children's workshops, a health fair and cultural demonstrations.1151 Oxford Road, San MarinoFebruary 1 and 2The two-day festival includes lion dancers, mask-changing performances, martial arts, Chinese music and dance, painting and calligraphy demonstrations, children's activities, and more.San Gabriel Mission District, 320 S. Mission Drive, San GabrielFebruary 8The festival combines tradition with modern celebrations, resulting in a unique festival that is enjoyable for all. The festival will consist of Street Food Fair, Marketplace, Carnival Games, Chalk Art Contest, and Kids Zone. Free Admission.Chinatown, Los AngelesFebruary 15Participants will celebrate the Year of the Rat with a 5K and 10K run/walk, bike ride, kiddie run, PAW'er Dog Walk and Firecracker Festival.Disney California Adventure, AnaheimJanuary 17 through February 9Embrace new beginnings and ancient traditions at a festival featuring Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, unique holiday entertainment, delicious Asian food, festive characters and décor.OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa MesaJanuary 24, 25 and 26Over 100,000 guests will celebrate over the three days, enjoying traditional foods, live entertainment, cultural displays, festive games, spectacular firecracker shows and pho-eating contests.3333 Bristol Street, Costa MesaJanuary 25 and 26, February 1 and 2Enjoy Asian cultural performances and new talents, including Lion Dance, UniStar Children's Variety Show, Konnect Dance Group, Goreu Traditional Art Group and more.670 Spectrum Center Drive, IrvineFebruary 1Head to the Giant Wheel courtyard and check out activities that include Chinese dragon dancers, lion dancers, fortune cookies, lucky envelopes and arts and crafts.Mission Inn Ave between Lime and Orange, RiversideJanuary 25 and 26Celebrate the Year of the Rat with delicious food, shopping, and cultural performances including lion dancers, Shaolin Kung Fu, Taiko drums, and more.Fashion Alley at 1 Mills Circle, OntarioJanuary 31, February 1 and 2Ring in the Lunar New Year with a family-friendly festival including face painting, lion dancers, Kung Fu and more.Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, CamarilloFebruary 29Celebrate the Year of the Rat with entertainment, crafts, souvenirs and food trucks.