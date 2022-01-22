Disney California Adventure celebrates Lunar New Year with new Mulan float, 'Raya' appearance

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Lunar New Year Celebration is back at Disney California Adventure Park, and this year, there's a new float making visitors of all ages light up, Mulan's New Year Procession.There's also a chance to get up close to meet and greet Mulan and her trustee sidekick, Mushu, but still no less than six feet. The Disney heroine shared her favorite part of the tradition with Eyewitness News."Well, I would say just being able to celebrate with all of our family and friends," Mulan said.The Chia family agreed."We just love seeing all the cultural representation, from the Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures and all the food celebrating," Evonne Chia said.It all comes with a touch of Disney Magic. With this being the year of the Tiger, Tigger just had to join in on the fun.The park is lit up in red and gold to bring good fortune, happiness, and health. The aroma of Asian-inspired dishes filled the air Friday, and of course, merchandise made just for the celebration made shops pop.One cancer survivor showed off her Mulan tattoo, and said she was inspired by the warrior's strength.Three-year-old Melody Paulino was excited to meet Raya from "Raya and the Last Dragon." Paulino was the first guest to meet the Disney character as she made her first appearance at the Disneyland Resort Friday."She loves ninjas, and so Raya is just like a ninja, and she loves the color green, so you know, the outfit just calls her name," mom Wilma Paulino said.Guests at Disney California Adventure have until Feb. 13 to experience this magical celebration.