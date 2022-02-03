Wedding planner helps keep Asian traditions alive during Lunar New Year

LOS ANGELES -- Wedding planner Christine Chang is proud of her Korean American heritage. Her event planning company, Live Love Create Events, focuses on helping couples of different Asian cultures plan their dream wedding to keep traditions alive."Lunar New Year being such a great celebration for our Asian American heritage groups, I thought it was nice to kind of incorporate that element into one of the most special days of your life which is a wedding," said Chang."I can wear a white traditional American wedding dress in the beginning. And for the reception, wear a Korean Hanbok," said Esther Park Chun, who recently wed. "By wearing the Hanbok and bowing to our parents and grandparents, we can honor them. It's also just super beautiful, the colors and the fabric.""We get these different cultures, from the Korean, Chinese, Filipino, and Vietnamese, and incorporate that beautiful aspect, attire and maybe tea ceremony into their wedding day," said Chang. "And it's not forced because we grew up in the culture."https://livelovecreateevents.com/https://www.facebook.com/livelovecreateevents/https://www.instagram.com/livelovecreate/