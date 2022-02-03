Local wedding planner helps Asian Americans celebrate culture with Lunar New Year inspiration

ARTS DISTRICT (KABC) -- Christine Chang is the founder of Live Love Create Events. She specializes in helping Asian American couples integrate their traditions and culture into their weddings."Lunar New Year, being such a great celebration for our Asian American heritage groups, I thought it was nice to kind of incorporate that element into one of the most special days of your life, which is a wedding," said Chang.Chang is Korean but she says she's able to help those with different backgrounds. She knows how to help brides find the perfect balance between modern and traditional.She also helps couples take traditional wedding photos in advance if they're not planning to do it at the wedding, such as a Paebaek ceremony or tea ceremony."This is how we celebrate bringing the couple into the family," said Chang.Watch the video for the full story.