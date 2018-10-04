Lyft driver arrested in Van Nuys rape

Los Angeles police arrested a Lyft driver for allegedly raping a woman he drove home from a Van Nuys pub and investigators are asking other potential victims to come forward.Police say a Van Nuys woman summoned a Lyft ride when she left a local bar around 10 p.m. Tuesday.The driver brought her to her neighborhood, but before she got out of the car, police say he sexually assaulted her.Detectives identified the suspect as Octavio Alvarez Gomez, 37, and arrested him as he was working as a Lyft driver.Gomez was booked for: kidnap with intent to commit sexual assault, rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object and felony sexual battery. He was being held on $2.25 million bail.Lyft issued a statement saying the driver has been deactivated from the rideshare service."The allegations described are truly horrific and we have reached out to the passenger to extend our full support," Lyft said in a statement. "From day one, the safety of our community has been our number one priority. As soon as we received this information we deactivated the driver and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to call LAPD Van Nuys area detectives at (818) 374-9500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.