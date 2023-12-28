Authorities in standoff with reportedly armed suspect following deputy-involved shooting in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have swarmed a commercial building in Lynwood as they try to apprehend a man reportedly armed with a gun following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Alameda Street around 1:45 p.m. after a report of an armed man, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The suspect was allegedly trying to break into a home or building, authorities said.

At some point during the encounter with the suspect, deputies opened fire. Further details on what led up to the shooting and if anyone was struck by gunfire remain unknown.

Authorities believe the man barricaded himself inside a commercial building, which was surrounded by more than a dozen patrol vehicles amid a standoff.

